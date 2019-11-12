Neil Taylor: Aston Villa defender withdraws from Wales squad

Defender Neil Taylor has won 43 caps for Wales

Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor has withdrawn from the Wales squad because of personal reasons.

Wales are already without injured Swansea City defender Joe Rodon for Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan and the home game versus Hungary on 19 November.

But boss Ryan Giggs has Bournemouth's Chris Mepham fit for two games that Wales likely need to win to qualify.

Squad skipper Ashley Williams is also playing regularly for Bristol City.

Wales also have Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey fit for the first time in the current qualifying campaign, while Gareth Bale has trained with the squad despite not featuring recently for Real Madrid because of injury.