Wednesday's gossip column: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Haaland, Napoli, Xhaka, Pellegrini, Matic

Real Madrid are considering a world record offer of £340m for Paris St Germain's 20-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe. (Le Parisien via Calciomercato)

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be fined by Juventus for his reaction to being substituted for the second game running but the Portuguese forward, 34, will be expected to apologise to his team-mates. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian)

Barcelona are interested in Salzburg's 19-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland as a replacement for 32-year-old Luis Suarez, but are reluctant to meet the Austrian club's £85m valuation. (ESPN)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has received a 560m euros offer for the Serie A club from Qatar amid fan protests and player strikes. (Mail)

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, has been house-hunting in Italy before a proposed move to AC Milan in January after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy. (RSI via Star)

Tottenham have earmarked Roma's Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 23, as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen. (Football Italia)

Nemanja Matic wants to leave Manchester United, possibly as early as January, with Italy the most likely destination for the Serb midfielder, 31. (Telegraph)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked if Spurs lose to West Ham after the international break. (Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola, who spent three season coaching Bayern Munich before arriving at Manchester City, could return to Bavaria in the wake of Niko Kovac's departure. (The Athletic, subscription required)

Fiorentina have made an approach for ex-Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti with patience running low with Vincenzo Montella. (Football Italia)

Arsenal have handed a week-long trial to Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett and the 18-year-old American could join the Gunners in January. (Sun)

Wolves have agreed a deal to bring 17-year-old Dutch defender Nigel Lonwijk from PSV Eindhoven in January for £170,000. (ED via Birmingham Live)

Lyon want Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, 31, to finish his career where it began - with the French club. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)

Former England and Lazio midfielder Paul Gascoigne is wanted on Italy's version of Strictly Come Dancing. (Sun)