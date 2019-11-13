Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Andy Robertson, Neil Doncaster, Hearts, Neil McCann, Hibs, Alan Stubbs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson says he would have risked ruining his season had he not withdrawn from the upcoming double-header with a niggling ankle injury. (Daily Express, print edition)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has been given a performance-related bonus of £90,000 from Scotland's clubs, with his wages up 30% to £388,000, after delivering a new five-year Premiership TV deal with Sky Sports worth £160m. (Daily Mail)

Former Scotland skipper Barry Ferguson has blasted Arsenal for blocking Kieran Tierney's return to the national squad. (Daily Record)

Interim Hearts manager Austin MacPhee will discuss his future with Stoke City and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill this week after being linked with a role in his backroom team at the Potters. (Herald, print edition)

Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle has suffered a broken ankle in training that will keep him out until next year. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has backed his former Dundee manager Neil McCann for the Hearts job, saying: "I have no doubt Neil could turn them around and get them climbing up the table." (Sun)

Alan Stubbs admits he would relish the chance to manage Hibernian for a second time as the club search for a new head coach following Paul Heckingbottom's sacking. (National, print edition)

Jon Gallagher is set to stay at Aberdeen for the rest of the season, with the club in talks to extend his loan deal from Atlanta United beyond January. (Daily Star, print edition)