Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's top scorers from Brazil and Argentina?

Argentina were denied a penalty in their Copa America defeat by Brazil in July

Brazil face Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia on Friday, their first meeting since the controversial Copa America semi-final in July.

A 2-0 victory helped Brazil on their way to being crowned champions of South America for the first time in 12 years, and Argentina will be out for revenge in a match that will be full of Premier League talent.

With that in mind, can you name the all-time Premier League top scorers from Brazil and Argentina? You have five minutes.