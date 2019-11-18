Euro U21 Qualifying
Northern Ireland U2117:30Romania U21
Venue: The Ballymena Showgrounds

Under-21 Euro qualifiers: NI boss Ian Baraclough targeting three points against Romania

Northern Ireland take on Hungary at Ferney Park
Northern Ireland's game against Hungary at Ferney Park was the first time an Under-21 international has been held in County Fermanagh

Northern Ireland Under-21 boss Ian Baraclough believes Tuesday's Euro 2021 qualifier against Romania is a good chance to boost their points tally.

Baraclough's men welcome the Romanians to the Ballymena Showgrounds knowing that they are likely to need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

NI are fifth in Group 8, with two points from four games, while Romania are sitting in second place.

"We knew the group would be competitive," Baraclough said.

Speaking on the Irish FA website, the former Sligo Rovers boss said he knew teams in the group would take points off each other.

"We've had three tough away games and I was disappointed not to have come away from top seeds Denmark with at least a point.

"However, I see Romania at home as a good chance to start getting points on the board once again. I have no doubt it's a game we can win.

"Romania are a strong side and have made a good start to the group but if we can take our chances in the game we can come away with the three points."

Northern Ireland warmed up for the Romania encounter with a 1-1 draw in a friendly against Hungary at Ferney Park last Thursday.

Alfie McCalmont scored the equaliser for Baraclough's side after Adrian Szoke had given the visitors a first-half lead.

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U21440084412
2Romania U21430111389
3Finland U2152128627
4Ukraine U21410368-23
5Northern Ireland U21402226-42
6Malta U21301208-81

