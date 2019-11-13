Macclesfield Town: Silkmen begin process of paying players and staff

Macclesfield Town are 15th in League Two, having won five of their 16 league games this season

Macclesfield Town have begun the process of paying players and staff ahead of a deadline imposed by the EFL for information into unpaid salaries, BBC Radio Manchester report.

Players at the League Two club went on strike last week over unpaid salaries and fielded youth and loan players in their 4-0 FA Cup loss to Kingstonian.

The EFL gave the club until 16:00 GMT on Wednesday to provide information.

Tonight's EFL Trophy tie at Shrewsbury is expected to feature the first team.

The Silkmen had been under threat of disciplinary proceedings if matters could not be resolved, with an independent disciplinary commission able to impose financial or sporting sanctions in that eventuality.

The club's place in the FA Cup for this season and 2020-21 would have been in jeopardy had they not fulfilled Sunday's fixture, which saw an inexperienced side out-played by seventh-tier Kingstonian.

The EFL said on Tuesday it had already stepped in to fund salary payments at Macclesfield for July and September "through the use of solidarity and basic award payments".

Further difficulties understood to be caused by "challenges with the banking process" have delayed the payment of October wages, prompting the investigation.

Macclesfield have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and in May, under then manager Sol Campbell, they considered boycotting the final match of last season for similar reasons.

There has been public interest from local businessman Joe Sealey in buying the club, amid the salary payment issues.

Meanwhile, players had been advised not to play or train as they were not insured, however the club has since paid for their health insurance.