Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker will not be sold in January - Ross Wilson

Steven Gerrard (right) has already said that Alfredo Morelos will not leave in January

New sporting director Ross Wilson says Rangers do not have to sell prize assets such as striker Alfredo Morelos in January.

The Scottish Premiership club this month announced losses of £11.3m and admitted they need to raise £10m before the end of the season.

Asked if he could state that the club did not have to cash in on its biggest assets, Wilson replied: "Categorically. We want our best players to stay here as long as they possibly can."

Colombian Morelos, who joined Rangers for a reported £1m from HJK Helsinki in 2017, has scored 22 goals in 26 games this season.

An interview given in his homeland has been interpreted as him hinting he could be open to a January move, but manager Steven Gerrard has already said he is "100% sure" the striker will be going nowhere.

"We understand that, like every other club in world football, there comes a point when players have to move on to something else for a variety of reasons," 36-year-old Wilson said.

"We'll be no different to that, but it's certainly not on the horizon in January.

"The first team has a number of players who could be really interesting for a number of clubs because the club is in a significantly better position than it was before and a lot of that is down to the recruitment and the work Steven and the coaching staff have done with the players."

Wilson will lead a number of departments at the club's Hummel Training Centre, including the scouting system and youth academy, as part of his new role.

Although the former Falkirk, Huddersfield Town, Watford and Southampton employee will not be personally involved in the search for fresh talent, he stressed that the hunt for players is well underway.

"I'm not the chief scout or head of recruitment," he said. "We've got a strong recruitment department headed by Andy Scoulding, who I've spent a lot of time with since I came here.

"We're all going to pull our heads and our contacts together and make sure in every position we have a strong plan. It doesn't matter what position we're talking about, we have to be ready all the time and have a strong scouting plan that can take us across the next three or four transfer windows."

Having previously turned down the role at Ibrox as he felt a loyalty to Southampton, Wilson feels that he has now joined a club "in a really strong position".