Albania U21s 0-3 England U21s: Phil Foden scores stunning free-kick in win

Phil Foden
Foden has scored three goals in four games for England's Under-21s

Phil Foden scored one goal and set up another as England beat Albania 3-0 in their Euro 2021 Under-21s qualifier.

The Manchester City midfielder fired home a brilliant free-kick in the first half to give the visitors the lead.

Foden then set up Conor Gallagher and the Chelsea midfielder, currently on loan at Charlton, fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Reiss Nelson scored a third deep in stoppage time, finding space inside the box before firing home.

The victory was England's fourth in qualifying following wins against Turkey, Kosovo and Austria.

Aidy Boothroyd's side are top of Group 3 with 12 points, level with Austria who have played a game more.

Next up for England is a friendly against the Netherlands at Doetinchem on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Albania U21

  • 12Hoxha
  • 4Maloku
  • 21Bajrami
  • 16MersinajBooked at 35mins
  • 13Pellumbi
  • 20MalaSubstituted forZejnullaiat 45'minutes
  • 10KallakuSubstituted forImeriat 85'minutes
  • 18CokajSubstituted forShehuat 86'minutes
  • 11Kolaj
  • 19XhixhaSubstituted forQardakuat 76'minutes
  • 9SulaSubstituted forTuciat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Domi
  • 5Kalaj
  • 6Shehu
  • 7Imeri
  • 8Celhaka
  • 14Tuci
  • 15Qardaku
  • 17Zejnullai
  • 23Harizaj

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 12James
  • 15Guehi
  • 4Godfrey
  • 3PanzoSubstituted forJustinat 65'minutes
  • 21Gallagher
  • 6Davies
  • 10FodenSubstituted forEzeat 81'minutes
  • 8WillockSubstituted forNelsonat 65'minutes
  • 9Greenwood
  • 19BrewsterSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 7Nelson
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 13Austin
  • 16Skipp
  • 18Justin
  • 20McNeil
  • 22Balcombe
  • 23Eze
Referee:
Lionel Tschudi

Live Text

Match ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 3.

Goal!

Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 3. Reiss Nelson (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania U21. Juljan Shehu replaces Enis Cokaj.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania U21. Omar Imeri replaces Sherif Kallaku.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Eberechi Eze replaces Phil Foden.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania U21. Eridon Qardaku replaces Redon Xhixha.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Rhian Brewster.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Reiss Nelson replaces Joe Willock.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. James Justin replaces Jonathan Panzo.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania U21. Indrit Tuci replaces Din Sula.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania U21. Arbin Zejnullai replaces Esat Mala.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albania U21 0, England U21 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 2.

Goal!

Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 2. Conor Gallagher (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Booking

Jon Mersinaj (Albania U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 1. Phil Foden (England U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

