Albania U21s 0-3 England U21s: Phil Foden scores stunning free-kick in win

Foden has scored three goals in four games for England's Under-21s

Phil Foden scored one goal and set up another as England beat Albania 3-0 in their Euro 2021 Under-21s qualifier.

The Manchester City midfielder fired home a brilliant free-kick in the first half to give the visitors the lead.

Foden then set up Conor Gallagher and the Chelsea midfielder, currently on loan at Charlton, fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Reiss Nelson scored a third deep in stoppage time, finding space inside the box before firing home.

The victory was England's fourth in qualifying following wins against Turkey, Kosovo and Austria.

Aidy Boothroyd's side are top of Group 3 with 12 points, level with Austria who have played a game more.

Next up for England is a friendly against the Netherlands at Doetinchem on Tuesday.