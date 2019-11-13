David Abraham: Frankfurt captain banned for barging opposition manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Frankfurt's David Abraham was sent off for a charge on Frieburg boss Christian Streich

Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham has been banned for seven weeks and fined £21,410 for barging Freiburg boss Christian Streich to the floor.

Abraham was sent off after knocking into Streich and sending him flying as he chased after a ball late in Sunday's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat.

Streich defended Abraham, 33, in the aftermath, saying "we don't need to make a big thing out of it."

Abraham has apologised, but his club will appeal against his punishment.

Eintracht Frankfurt said an appearance in front of a disciplinary tribunal would give the Argentinean the opportunity to give his side of the story.

The German side were already down to 10 men as the match entered into injury time with Freiburg leading 1-0.

Abraham collided with Streich as he chased after a ball that went out of play near the home side's dug-out.

Substitutes and staff from both sides were then involved in scuffles with Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, who had been brought off in the 57th minute, sent off when the referee reviewed footage showing him shoving Abraham in the throat.