Leasing.com Trophy: Top-tier academy sides flourish as group stages finish

Premier League academy side West Ham had no joy in their trip to Exeter

Is the decision to give top-level Category One academy sides some 'proper' match experience in the EFL's Leasing.com Trophy starting to bring some rewards?

Maybe so, as seven under-21 teams from the Premier League - Leicester City, Manchester United, Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers - will take their place in Saturday's second round draw for the knock-out stages.

One of the top tier sides who will not be joining them are West Ham United's development squad, after Wednesday's 3-1 defeat by Exeter City.

Two goals from Joel Randall and a Nathan Tillson effort were enough to quash the Hammers youngsters, with Joe Powell's penalty in reply.

It was a win which ensured the Grecians maintained their 100% record, and handed Newport a place in the next round after their 11-goal, 7-4 thriller of a win against Cheltenham.

Chelsea's under-21s already through, were joined by Bristol Rovers thanks to their 1-0 win at home to Swindon, which leapfrogged them above Plymouth - who are denied a spot in the second round.

Mark Little got the goal that won it for the Pirates.

Sweet Sol Music, but Shrimps tumble out

Sol Campbell won his first game in five attempts as Southend boss

It's not been a great few weeks for Southend, nor their recently appointed boss Sol Campbell.

FA Cup defeat by Dover, their midfielder Harry Lennon pictured celebrating with the same players that had dumped them out of the cup and a 10-match winless run all combined to make Roots Hall a glum place to be.

However, green shoots, however tiny, might have been witnessed on Wednesday night as former England and Arsenal skipper Campbell won his first match in charge at the fifth attempt.

Nathan Ralph, Ethan Hamilton and Tom Hopper scored the goals that secured the win for the Shrimps, with Tommy Wood netting the consolation.

It's not enough to send Sol's side through, but Wimbledon won't be joining them either. Brighton under-21 and Leyton Orient have qualified for the knockout stages.

Macclesfield on-field woes continue

What about Sol's old club Macclesfield? It's been turbulent to say the least there amid plenty of off and on-field disruption.

There was a more familiar look to the Silkmen side than the weekend FA Cup loss to Kingstonian, which saw them field a team of academy players and loanees. However, the result was no different as they crashed out of the competition with a 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Theo Vassell, Joe Ironside and James Harris were among the first-teamers named in the squad but despite Theo Archibold's goal cancelling out a Louis Thompson effort, they conceded further goals from the Shrews duo of David Edwards and Brad Walker to extend the losing run to four games.

Not even Donald Love's late dismissal could temper the home side's progress as Macc miss out.

Cod Army wallop Oldham

It wasn't happy viewing for Oldham fans, who saw their side 3-0 down before the quarter-of-an-hour mark, after a five minute treble for Fleetwood set the tone for the 5-2 thrashing that lay ahead.

The Cod Army were ruthless, with Peter Clarke, Josh Morris, Jack Sowerby and Wesley Burns scoring in the opening half, and after half-time Paddy Madden grabbed the fifth with Patrick Dempsey whacking the crossbar as they chased a sixth.

Oldham's replies came from Sunday's FA Cup hero Jonny Smith and Desire Segbe Azankpo.

Fleetwood progress, at the expense of the Latics, to Saturday's draw.