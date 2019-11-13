Kyle McClean: Former St Johnstone midfielder to join Linfield in January

McClean spent part of last season on loan at Linfield

Linfield have announced that midfielder Kyle McClean will return to the club on a two-and-a-half deal in January.

McClean, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Blues, has been without a club since leaving St Johnstone in September.

He started his career with Crusaders and also had a spell with Nottingham Forest before moving to Scotland.

The Irish Premiership champions have also agreed contract extensions with Gareth Deane and Matthew Clarke.

"Kyle made a positive impression when he was with us on loan from St Johnstone," said Healy of his new signing.

"He's been training with us over the past few weeks and playing with the Under-21 international squad."

Deane and Clarke are the latest Linfield players to extend their contracts, following Jordan Stewart, Kirk Millar, Alex Moore, Stephen Fallon and captain Jamie Mulgrew in committing their futures to Windsor Park.

"Although they are both relatively young players at 25 years of age, they are also highly experienced and have been at the club for a considerable period of time," said Healy.

"They are fully aware of the pressures and demands at the club and I'm really pleased that they have shown further commitment to the club by signing extended contracts."

Linfield hope to bounce back from their Champions Cup defeat by Dundalk on Monday night when face Institute at the Brandywell in the Irish Premiership's early kick-off on Saturday (13:00 GMT).

Healy's side are currently in fourth place, eight points off leaders Coleraine but with three games in hand.