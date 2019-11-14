Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Up to £50m is set to be wiped off the tax bill owed by Rangers' old operating company after HM Revenue & Customs acknowledged it had claimed for too much and that error is being blamed for the financial implosion at the Ibrox club. (Times, subscription required)

Neil Warnock, 70, wants to become Hearts' next boss after leaving Cardiff City, while former England manager Sven Goran-Eriksson would be interested in the position of sporting director. (Daily Record)

John Kennedy has ended talk of a managerial move to Hibs by committing to Celtic, with the Easter Road club now set to turn to former Sunderland and St Mirren boss Jack Ross, who is also wanted by city rivals Hearts. (Sun)

Celtic will demand around £300,000 in compensation for John Kennedy if Hibs want the first team coach to be their next manager. (Daily Record)

Hibs have failed in a bid to engage for Scotland skipper Darren Fletcher for talks on the vacant hotseat at Easter Road. (Sun)

Former Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill has emerged as a strong contender to become new Hearts manager. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has revealed his summer transfer request is off the table - but the 22-year-old Scotland international could still move on in January. (Daily Record)

James Forrest defends former Celtic team-mate Kieran Tierney after Arsenal pull the plug on Scotland call, saying the left-back "loves playing for his country". (Herald)

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr dreams of making it big in the men's game. (Sun)

Leicester City rejects suggestions they are interested in Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes a deal to extend Jon Gallagher's loan can be thrashed out with Atlanta United this week. (Evening Express)

Lee O'Connor, 19, is set to make his debut for the Republic of Ireland against New Zealand, even though he is yet to feature for Celtic. (Sun)

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has admitted he was stunned to be recalled to the Australian squad after only three substitute appearances for the Easter Road club following a long injury absence. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rekindling his international career with Australia remains a high priority for the Hearts midfielder Oliver Bozanic. Four years since his last cap, the 30-year-old still believes he can make the squad for the 2022 World Cup. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee striker Danny Johnson believes Dundee United are still catchable despite being nine points clear of their city rivals at the top of the Championship. (Courier)