Harry Wilson: Wales striker gets encouragement from Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

Harry Wilson has four goals for Bournemouth this season including this free-kick at Newcastle on 9 November

Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Harry Wilson says he gets regular encouragement from Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as he impresses for Bournemouth and Wales this season.

The 22-year-old striker is on a season-long loan from Liverpool and scored a free-kick for Bournemouth at Newcastle before a crucial international week.

"I get the odd message off the manager," Wilson said.

"He says he has been watching and after I scored against Manchester City he congratulated me on the goal."

He added: "It gives you a boost to see that, and it is great he is keeping an eye on me.

"To see Liverpool win the Premier League would be fantastic being a Liverpool fan. But to get to the Euros with Wales would be just as special."

Wilson could join Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in Wales' starting side against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday, a game Ryan Giggs' side probably need to win to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.

Victory over Azerbaijan and at home to Hungary on Tuesday, 19 November, would guarantee Wales a place in next summer's tournament if Slovakia also drop points against group leaders Croatia.

Azerbaijan are bottom of Group E with only one point from six games.

"Our focus is on winning the two games," says Wilson,

Harry Wilson has 15 caps for Wales

Midfielder Ramsey has yet to feature for Wales in this qualifying campaign because of injury, but has played in the past three games for his club Juventus.

He trained fully with the Wales squad this week - as did Bale, despite not being fit to feature for Real Madrid since his last international game in October.

"It will be massive if they're both fit and able to play," says Wilson.

"I think any team in the world would be happy to have them in it and if they play together I'm sure they'll cause any team problems."

Their inclusion could limit Wilson's chances of impressing with another spectacular free-kick.

"We've got quality if we get a free-kick in the right position - Gaz has been doing it for years," said Wilson.

"He's got that technique of his which seems to work pretty much every time, so I'm sure he'll be front of the queue.

"But I'd like to put myself forward and I'm sure [Ramsey] will be putting himself forward as well so it's good for the team that we've got options."

"I think with [Bale] being senior and captain, like he has been the majority of this tournament, he's in a good position to pull rank and I think you have to allow him with his free-kick record,

"But if maybe he has one or two that don't come off then I'm confident enough to put my name forward and hopefully he'll let me have one."

Wilson was a fan in the Stade de Lyon three years ago when Wales lost their Euro 2016 semi-final 2-0 to Portugal.

"When I was stood there in the crowd in France, I wanted to be a part of that as a player," said Wilson.

"Now I have an opportunity to do that, and I am desperate to make sure we get over the line."