Sheffield Wednesday: EFL charge Owls with misconduct following Hillsborough sale

Dejphon Chansiri bought Sheffield Wednesday in 2015

Sheffield Wednesday have been charged with misconduct by the English Football League after selling their Hillsborough stadium to owner Dejphon Chansiri to try to avoid breaking spending rules.

The Owls sold their ground for about £60m, helping them record a pre-tax profit of £2.5m for 2017-18.

The charges relate to "how and when" it was sold and its inclusion in the 2018 accounts when it was sold a year later.

Championship side Wednesday say they will "vigorously defend" the charges.

After a reviewing a "large number of documents" relating to the sale, the EFL said there was "sufficient evidence to justify issuing" the charges, which are to be considered by an independent disciplinary commission.

If found guilty, Wednesday face "any sanction" under EFL regulation 92.2, which range from a reprimand to a points deduction, financial penalty or possible expulsion from the league.

Why sell the stadium to club's owner?

Without the sale of the ground, Wednesday would have posted a pre-tax loss of £35.4m for the financial year covering the 2017-18 campaign.

That loss would have followed on from deficits of £9.8m and £20.8m in the previous two seasons.

Under the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules (previously known as financial fair play, or FFP), Championship clubs are only allowed to lose £39m over three years.

So to avoid a heavy points deduction, the maximum penalty being 21, a substantial amount of money needed to be generated.

The Owls were not the first to sell their stadium in an effort to make a profit in recent seasons, with Derby County, Aston Villa and Reading also being scrutinised for similar transactions.

Recent history of financial stress for Owls

Wednesday owner Chansiri, who bought the club in 2015, said he was putting the club up for sale in December 2018 and admitted at the time that the club broke spending rules by "eight figures".

They spent the summer of 2018 under a transfer embargo and Chansiri warned that he expected to face a similar sanction in March if "problems" could not be "solved" by the time they submitted their accounts.

Last season, Birmingham City were deducted nine points by the EFL for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.