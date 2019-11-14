Oxford United: Club agree deal to take over long-term lease of training ground

Oxford United are fourth in League One and face Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals in December

Oxford United have taken control of the operation and running of their training ground after agreeing a long-term lease with the City Council.

The club relocated to the Oxford Sports Park in 2018 from nearby Roman Way.

The new agreement will see the League One club run the whole site for the remaining 23 years of the lease.

"This will give us a proper training base and truly enable us to build for the future," chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth said.

Oxford Sports Park on Horspath Road includes football pitches, cricket facilities and a sports pavilion which are available for use by the wider community.

Oxford United are currently unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions. Karl Robinson's side are fourth in League One and will host Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-final on 18 December.