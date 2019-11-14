Carl Fletcher: Leyton Orient manager sacked after 29 days in charge of League Two club

Carl Fletcher played 36 times for Wales and made 400 league appearances during a playing career that included spells at Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient have sacked manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge of the League Two club.

Fletcher succeeded Ross Embleton, who had been in interim charge after Justin Edinburgh's death in June.

Former Wales midfielder Fletcher, 39, had agreed a contract with Orient until the summer of 2021 on 16 October.

The O's, who are 16th in the fourth tier, were knocked out of the FA Cup by eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree United in the first round on Sunday.

They failed to win any games with Fletcher in the dugout - he was an observer when Orient beat Grimsby 4-0 three days after his appointment.

Embleton will again take control of first-team affairs, along with Danny Webb and club captain Jobi McAnuff.

"It's unfortunate for the club that we have parted company with Carl after such a short time, particularly as we are a club that tries to preserve stability," chairman Nigel Travis said in a statement.

"However, we felt this was in the best interests of all parties and we thank him for his hard work and wish him every success in the future."

Fletcher leaves after five games

Fletcher had 16 months as Plymouth Argyle boss before being sacked in January 2013 and, prior to his return to management, had been working for his first club AFC Bournemouth as a youth coach and then overseeing the progress of the Cherries players who were out on loan.

Orient were thrashed 4-0 by his former club Plymouth in his first game in charge, before drawing 1-1 with Carlisle United.

The O's then lost 1-0 away at Morecambe before beating Brighton's academy side 4-2 on penalties in the Leasing.com Trophy after a 1-1 draw at Brisbane Road.

But Saturday's loss to Isthmian League Division One North side Maldon & Tiptree - who played the final stages of the game with 10 men - saw the curtain come down on his short time at Orient.

Some of English football's shortest managerial reigns Leroy Rosenior lasted just 10 minutes as Torquay United manager in 2007 before losing his job when the club was taken over Dave Bassett agreed to become manager of Crystal Palace in June 1984, but left four days later having never signed a contract Orient's current director of football - Martin Ling - lasted just nine days as Cambridge United manager in 2009 after "irreconcilable differences" with his chairman Micky Adams left Swansea City after 13 days and three matches in charge in 1997 Former Nottingham Forest manager Paul Hart spent just 28 days as Queens Park Rangers manager between December 2009 and January 2010 Steve Coppell cited "the pressure" of the Manchester City job as he resigned after 33 days and six games in October 1996. 40 days was all Alex McLeish could muster at Nottingham Forest manager between December 2012 and January 2013. Les Reed - who had been England's technical director - had a torrid 41-day spell of Charlton Athletic in late 2006 before being replaced by Alan Pardew on 24 December. Brian Clough's 44-day tenure as Leeds United boss in 1974, after succeeding Don Revie, was the story behind the novel and film "The Damned United".