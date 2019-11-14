Macclesfield Town: League Two club charged with misconduct for late wages

Macclesfield Town, beaten 3-1 by Shrewsbury Town in the Leasing.com Trophy on Wednesday, are 15th in League Two

Macclesfield Town have been charged with misconduct by the English Football League and referred to a disciplinary panel after failing to pay their players on time.

Players at the League Two club went on strike last week over unpaid salaries.

They went on to field youth and loan players in their 4-0 FA Cup loss to seventh-tier Kingstonian on Sunday.

The EFL gave the club until 16:00 GMT on Wednesday to provide information after investigating the situation.

A statement issued by the EFL said it had been in discussions with the club and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to find a solution and recognised the "impact the non-payment of wages has on the health and wellbeing of those involved".

It continued: "As a result of the information provided, the EFL has notified the club of multiple charges related to failing to adhere to the terms of the contracts that are in operation.

"As a result of the club fulfilling its obligations in respect of playing last night's Leasing.com Trophy fixture, the EFL has released an immediate payment of £30,000 secured through participation in this season's competition to assist in the payment of wages to players and staff."

Although Macclesfield reportedly began the process of paying players and staff before the EFL's deadline on Wednesday, BBC Sport understands that only three players ultimately received their wages.

The playing staff remain undecided whether to make themselves available for Saturday's League One fixture against Mansfield Town.

Earlier this week, they were advised not to play or train because they were not insured, but BBC Radio Manchester have since said that health insurance premiums have now been paid and they were able to resume training on Tuesday.