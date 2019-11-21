Women's Continental League Cup: Manchester United beat 11-1 Leicester City in group stage

Ella Toone scored five goals for Manchester United

Manchester United hammered part-time Championship side Leicester City 11-1 to all-but seal a place in the Women's Continental League Cup quarter-finals.

United's victory was the second largest since the competition began in 2011, bettered only by Chelsea's 13-0 win over second-tier London Bees in 2014.

England youth international forward Ella Toone scored five goals for the Red Devils, who led 6-1 at half-time.

Also in Group C, holders Manchester City won 4-1 at top-tier side Everton.

Those results left both Manchester clubs three points clear of third-placed Birmingham City, who host United next month but have a far inferior goal-difference to United's +15.

Two teams from each of the four groups will progress to January's last eight.

On Wednesday, Chelsea became the first side to seal their place in this term's knockout stage, as the Blues beat Tottenham 5-1 at Kingsmeadow in Group D.

Reading boosted their hopes of joining them as they beat second-tier Crystal Palace 6-0 on Thursday to go second in Group D, but the Royals face Chelsea away in their final group game on 11 December.

In Group B, Arsenal thrashed fellow-Women's Super League outfit Bristol City 7-0 to reclaim top spot and the Gunners will now reach the last eight barring a mathematical improbability.

Meanwhile, in a battle of two Championship sides, Sheffield United were 4-0 winners at Durham.

That saw the Blades leapfrog their rivals to go top of Group A, as Durham missed a chance to clinch their progression.

In the same group, WSL strugglers Liverpool won 6-0 at part-time Blackburn Rovers, keeping the Reds' slim hopes of going through alive.

But Vicky Jepson's side - who have suffered two defeats from their four games in the group so far - are three points behind the top two in fourth, ahead of December's final round of group games.

