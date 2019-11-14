Football gossip: Giroud, Haland, Mandzukic, Xhaka, Ibrahimovic, Modric

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte wants to sign out-of favour France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, from his former club Chelsea. (Express)

Manchester United are favourites in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg's Leeds-born Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, who was coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde. (Dagbladet - in Norwegian)

Manchester United hope to reach an agreement with Juventus for Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, to train with the club next month before a January transfer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Mandzukic is also on the radar of multiple Major League Soccer clubs. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle are interested in signing Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, on loan in January. (Telegraph)

AC Milan are keen to sign Swedish free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, in the January transfer window, but the deal requires the consent of chief executive Ivan Gazidis. (Calciomercato)

David Beckham is hoping to make Real Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 34, his first marquee signing for his new Inter Miami franchise. (AS)

The agent of Arsenal's Spain defender Hector Bellerin says his client, 24, is "seeing how the season goes" at Emirates Stadium after receiving transfer interest from Italy. (Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia)

Juventus could make out-of-favour Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, a reported target for Manchester United, available for a cut-price fee in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Liverpool and Napoli are among the sides tracking Genk's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, 21, the club's sporting director, Dimitri de Conde, has claimed. (Radio Punto Nuovo via Goal)

Napoli stand to lose Albania international Elseid Hysaj, 25, for nothing when his contract expires next summer, but they could have received £43m for the right-back from Chelsea last summer, says his agent Mario Giuffredi. (Radio Punto Nuovo via Mail)

League One side Peterborough have placed a £13m price tag on English striker Ivan Toney, 23, who has been linked with Burnley and Bournemouth. (Sun)

Frank Lampard will make another attempt to add Shay Given to his Chelsea coaching staff amid concerns about Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25. (Mail)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has given the green light to sell Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, 29, in January. (Football Insider)

The 114 Manchester City fans that travelled to Kharkiv for the Champions League game with Shakhtar Donetsk this season have been rewarded with a personal letter from Pep Guardiola and hospitality tickets for the return fixture. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are hoping to have France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, back from injury for the derby with Manchester City on 7 December. (Sun)

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is facing three months on the sidelines for Atletico Madrid, but Los Rojiblancos are not planning to recruit in January, despite the 31-year-old Spain international's expected absence. (Marca)

Another former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, 41, says he was offered a "perfect" coaching role at the club but rejected a return to Stamford Bridge so he could bid to become the next president of the Ivorian FA. (Metro)