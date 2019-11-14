England fans wrong to boo Joe Gomez, says Raheem Sterling

England forward Raheem Sterling says it was wrong for fans to boo Joe Gomez when he came on as a substitute in Thursday's 7-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win against Montenegro at Wembley.

Manchester City's Sterling was dropped for the game after he clashed with Liverpool defender Gomez on Monday.

Sterling was seen applauding Gomez when he came on to the sound of jeers.

"It was hard for me to see my team-mate get booed for something that was my fault," Sterling tweeted.

"Joe hasn't done anything wrong and for me to see someone who keeps his head down and works hard, especially after a difficult week for him, to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.

"I've taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence."

