Queen's Park: Scotland's oldest club vote to go professional after 152 years as amateurs

Queen's Park's members have voted in favour of ending Scotland's oldest club's 152-year-old amateur status.

The committee motion, which needed at least 75% to vote in favour, received a 91% backing at the club's offices at Hampden Park.

The Glasgow club were the last remaining amateur side in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Thursday's vote now means that the Glasgow side will move towards becoming a professional club.

And they will be able to buy and sell players like other clubs within a matter of months.

As far back as the club's formation in 1867, Queen's Park's club motto has been 'Ludere Causa Ludendi', which translates from Latin to English as 'To Play for the Sake of Playing'.

Yet a move away from Hampden Park, which is being sold to the Scottish FA, and the growing threat of richer clubs in the Highland and Lowland leagues has meant the club have had to revaluate how they make money and hold on to their players.

Under the previous amateur status, the Glasgow club were unable to sign players on long-term contracts, which meant losing their best players for free to bigger clubs.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland and Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal are just three of the most recent products from the Queen's Park academy.

The move towards a professional status will now allow Queen's Park to offer paid, part-time contracts to their first-team players and earn a financial return through transfer fees or compensation when players move on.