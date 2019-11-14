Northern Ireland Under-21s: Alfie McCalmont rescues draw against Hungary

Northern Ireland's game against Hungary at Ferney Park was the first time an Under-21 international has been held in County Fermanagh

Northern Ireland Under-21s recovered from a goal down to draw with Hungary in a friendly at Ferney Park.

Adrian Szoke's first-half goal put Hungary into the lead in an evenly-poised opening 45 minutes in Fermanagh,

However an excellent strike from Alfie McCalmont brought the hosts level with 10 minutes to play.

Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland side will host Romania in Euro 2021 qualifying on Tuesday evening.

The first-half was evenly poised at Ballinamallard United's Ferney Park, with Mate Szabo firing over for the visitors before Chris Gallagher and Shea Gordon missed opportunities for Northern Ireland.

The deadlock was broken when Heracles Almelo midfielder Szoke got the final touch after a scramble in the home penalty area.

Hungary, who are coached by former West Brom midfielder Zoltan Gera, made eight changes at the break, with Baraclough also making several switches in a stop-start second half.

McCalmont's brilliant finish brought the hosts level as the Leeds United youngster cut inside and fired into the top corner with his left foot.

Northern Ireland welcome Romania to the Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday knowing they likely need a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Romania sit second in Group Eight with nine points from four games while Northern Ireland are fifth with two points from draws against Malta and Finland.