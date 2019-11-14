First Half ends, Turkey 0, Iceland 0.
Turkey v Iceland
Line-ups
Turkey
- 12Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 15Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 13Meras
- 14Tekdemir
- 8Yokuslu
- 6TufanBooked at 8mins
- 7Ünder
- 17Yilmaz
- 10Calhanoglu
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 5Belozoglu
- 9Karaca
- 11Yazici
- 16Ünal
- 18Kabak
- 19Bayram
- 20Türüç
- 21Sangaré
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 4Pálsson
- 14Árnason
- 6R Sigurdsson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 22Bödvarsson
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 21TraustasonBooked at 35mins
- 9Sigthorsson
- 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 24'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hermannsson
- 3Fjóluson
- 5Ingason
- 7Fridjónsson
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Jónsson
- 15Sigurdsson
- 16Eyjólfsson
- 17Anderson
- 18Magnússon
- 20Thrandarson
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland).
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).
Offside, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skúlason tries a through ball, but Jón Dadi Bödvarsson is caught offside.
Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Booking
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Burak Yilmaz.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Umut Meras.
Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) with an attempt from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik with a cross.
Umut Meras (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Arnór Sigurdsson replaces Alfred Finnbogason because of an injury.
Hand ball by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Attempt missed. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson with a headed pass.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.
Booking
Ozan Tufan (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).
Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Merih Demiral (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).
Attempt missed. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.