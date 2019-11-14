Portugal v Lithuania
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|6
|5
|0
|1
|26
|6
|20
|15
|2
|Czech Rep
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|9
|2
|12
|3
|Kosovo
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|10
|2
|11
|4
|Montenegro
|7
|0
|3
|4
|3
|15
|-12
|3
|5
|Bulgaria
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|17
|-12
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|0
|1
|19
|7
|12
|15
|2
|Germany
|6
|5
|0
|1
|20
|6
|14
|15
|3
|Northern Ireland
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|12
|4
|Belarus
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|5
|Estonia
|7
|0
|1
|6
|2
|21
|-19
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|R. of Ireland
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|4
|2
|12
|2
|Denmark
|6
|3
|3
|0
|16
|5
|11
|12
|3
|Switzerland
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|5
|7
|11
|4
|Georgia
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|5
|Gibraltar
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2
|19
|-17
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|2
|11
|19
|2
|Austria
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|7
|10
|16
|3
|North Macedonia
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|11
|4
|Slovenia
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|8
|5
|11
|5
|Israel
|8
|3
|2
|3
|15
|15
|0
|11
|6
|Latvia
|8
|0
|0
|8
|2
|27
|-25
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|8
|8
|0
|0
|25
|3
|22
|24
|2
|Finland
|8
|5
|0
|3
|12
|8
|4
|15
|3
|Armenia
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|10
|4
|Bos-Herze
|8
|3
|1
|4
|17
|14
|3
|10
|5
|Greece
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|6
|Liechtenstein
|8
|0
|2
|6
|2
|25
|-23
|2