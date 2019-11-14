Hibernian: Jack Ross on verge of being new head coach

Jack Ross was sacked with Sunderland sixth in England's League One

Hibernian are on the verge of appointing former Sunderland manager Jack Ross as their head coach.

The 43-year-old former Alloa Athletic and St Mirren boss was sacked by the English League One side in October.

He has been chosen by the Easter Road club to replace Paul Heckingbottom, who was dismissed 10 days ago.

Hibs are eighth in the Scottish Premiership, having earned just their second league win of the season against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Eddie May and Steven Whittaker took caretaker charge of that first game since Heckingbottom's departure, but Ross is expected to be in the dugout for the visit of Motherwell on 23 November.

Having ended his playing career with Dunfermline Athletic, Ross was assistant manager at Dumbarton before joining Hearts' coaching staff.

The former defender joined Alloa in December 2015 and, although he was unable to save them from relegation, he led them to a club record 10-game winning streak.

However, with his part-time side sitting second in Scottish League One, Ross was persuaded to return to St Mirren, where he spent two seasons as a player.

He pulled the Paisley side clear of relegation trouble, then led them to the Championship title and promotion the following season.

At the end of that campaign, and with Ross having previously rejected overtures from Dundee and Barnsley, Ipswich Town and Sunderland were given permission by St Mirren to speak to their manager.

He signed a two-year contract with the Black Cats and led his side to the League One play-offs, but they lost in the final to Charlton Athletic and were sixth in the table when he was dismissed this season.