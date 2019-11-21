Championship
Fulham19:45QPR
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Queens Park Rangers

Tom Cairney in action for Fulham
Tom Cairney has five goals this season - seven fewer than Fulham's leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended after the Championship's top scorer accumulated five cautions.

Joe Bryan (back), Harry Arter (calf) and Tom Cairney (illness) could all return after missing the win at Birmingham on 9 November.

QPR will be without midfielder Geoff Cameron for the west London derby, as the American serves a one-match ban.

The trip to Craven Cottage has come too soon for Yoann Barbet (muscle injury) after missing the past three games.

Boss Mark Warburton will run the rule over players returning from international duty before naming his side.

Rangers have gone four games without a win but are 10th in the table, two points behind seventh-placed Fulham and just four points off the play-off places.

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost just one of their past seven league matches against QPR (W4 D2), though that defeat was at Craven Cottage in October 2016.
  • QPR are unbeaten in their last two away league visits to Fulham (W1 D1) since losing five in a row between 1999 and 2015.
  • QPR won their last away league London derby against Millwall - they haven't won consecutive away London derbies since October 2010.
  • Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more Championship goals than any other player this season (12) and has scored seven of Fulham's last nine league goals.
  • Fulham haven't lost consecutive home Championship matches since October 2016 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
  • QPR manager Mark Warburton's one away league match at Fulham was in April 2015, winning 4-1 with Brentford when the Cottagers were managed by Kit Symons.

Friday 22nd November 2019

  • FulhamFulham19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
