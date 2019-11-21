Fulham v Queens Park Rangers

Tom Cairney has five goals this season - seven fewer than Fulham's leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended after the Championship's top scorer accumulated five cautions.

Joe Bryan (back), Harry Arter (calf) and Tom Cairney (illness) could all return after missing the win at Birmingham on 9 November.

QPR will be without midfielder Geoff Cameron for the west London derby, as the American serves a one-match ban.

The trip to Craven Cottage has come too soon for Yoann Barbet (muscle injury) after missing the past three games.

Boss Mark Warburton will run the rule over players returning from international duty before naming his side.

Rangers have gone four games without a win but are 10th in the table, two points behind seventh-placed Fulham and just four points off the play-off places.

Match facts