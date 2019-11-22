Scottish Cup - Third Round
Linlithgow Rose1Falkirk2

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk

Line-ups

Linlithgow Rose

  • 1McKinven
  • 4ThomSubstituted forCollumbineat 63'minutes
  • 5McGowan
  • 16Scullion
  • 3McKinlay
  • 2Gray
  • 8MacLennan
  • 7Ronald
  • 18Slaven
  • 14Allum
  • 10Coyne

Substitutes

  • 6Hare
  • 9Strickland
  • 12Smith
  • 15Collumbine
  • 19Smith
  • 20Hutchinson
  • 21Wilson

Falkirk

  • 31MutchBooked at 21mins
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 15Toshney
  • 2Doyle
  • 14Longridge
  • 16Miller
  • 6GomisSubstituted forTidserat 73'minutes
  • 3Dixon
  • 9McManus
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 1Bell
  • 7Connolly
  • 8McShane
  • 10Johnstone
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Tidser
  • 21Telfer
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
1,720

Match Stats

Home TeamLinlithgow RoseAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away16

Live Text

Foul by Pat Scullion (Linlithgow Rose).

Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Michael Tidser replaces Morgaro Gomis.

Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).

Attempt blocked. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Iain Gray.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. James McGowan (Linlithgow Rose) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Linlithgow Rose. Conceded by Gary Miller.

Foul by Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose).

Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Samuel Collumbine (Linlithgow Rose).

Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Linlithgow Rose. Samuel Collumbine replaces Gary Thom.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by James McGowan (Linlithgow Rose).

Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).

Ross Allum (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Toshney (Falkirk).

Kevin McKinlay (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Iain Gray.

James McGowan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).

Sean Slaven (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Iain Gray.

Thomas Coyne (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).

Owen Ronald (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael McKinven.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Sean Slaven (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Second Half

Second Half begins Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 2.

