Foul by Pat Scullion (Linlithgow Rose).
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Linlithgow Rose
- 1McKinven
- 4ThomSubstituted forCollumbineat 63'minutes
- 5McGowan
- 16Scullion
- 3McKinlay
- 2Gray
- 8MacLennan
- 7Ronald
- 18Slaven
- 14Allum
- 10Coyne
Substitutes
- 6Hare
- 9Strickland
- 12Smith
- 15Collumbine
- 19Smith
- 20Hutchinson
- 21Wilson
Falkirk
- 31MutchBooked at 21mins
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 15Toshney
- 2Doyle
- 14Longridge
- 16Miller
- 6GomisSubstituted forTidserat 73'minutes
- 3Dixon
- 9McManus
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 7Connolly
- 8McShane
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 12Tidser
- 21Telfer
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 1,720
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Michael Tidser replaces Morgaro Gomis.
Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Iain Gray.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. James McGowan (Linlithgow Rose) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Linlithgow Rose. Conceded by Gary Miller.
Foul by Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose).
Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Samuel Collumbine (Linlithgow Rose).
Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Linlithgow Rose. Samuel Collumbine replaces Gary Thom.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by James McGowan (Linlithgow Rose).
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Ross Allum (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Toshney (Falkirk).
Kevin McKinlay (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Iain Gray.
James McGowan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Sean Slaven (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Iain Gray.
Thomas Coyne (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Owen Ronald (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael McKinven.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Sean Slaven (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Second Half
Second Half begins Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 2.