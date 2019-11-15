Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts have held talks with former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall and he will team up with former Tynecastle midfielder Kenny Black if he lands the job. (Daily Record)

Hearts have also spoken to Steve Cotterill and Jack Ross about replacing Craig Levein, although the latter is expected to join Edinburgh rivals Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers fans are demanding a public inquiry into a 'taxman blunder' reported to have overestimated the club's HMRC debt by up to £50m. (Sun)

A leading Employment Benefit Trust expert insists it's wrong to say an HMRC error caused the financial implosion that sent Rangers spiralling into liquidation. (Sun)

A former senior inspector believes HMRC made a mistake in using a 'grossing up' method to calculate a huge £74m Rangers' tax bill - that is being blamed for the club's financial implosion. (Herald)

The final tax bill for oldco Rangers will not be known until next year despite reports that the liability to HMRC could be slashed. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic defender Hatem Elhamed has been ruled out for six weeks with a groin injury and will miss the League Cup final. (Sun)

Adam Bogdan is set to re-sign for Hibs with the former Liverpool keeper close to penning a deal until January at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

The Scotland camp is more professional under Steve Clarke than Alex McLeish, according to Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer. (Scotsman, subscription required)

"Playing for your country is the best thing in football for me," says Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who is back in the Scotland squad after initially being overlooked for the last double-header against Russia and San Marino. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former European champion Lynsey Sharp has revealed via Instagram that a cancer scare has forced her to take a break from athletics. (Scotsman, subscription required)

Former world champion Alex Arthur believes the result of this weekend's British and Commonwealth title fight between Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq is too close to call. (Evening Times)