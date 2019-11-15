Jack Ross: Hibernian appoint former Sunderland manager

Hibernian have appointed Jack Ross as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 43-year-old former Alloa and St Mirren boss was sacked by English League One side Sunderland in October.

He replaces Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked on 4 November after nine months in charge.

"I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football - in terms of the history and passion of the supporters," said Ross.

"It's up to all of us to help the squad live up to that.

"We have some talented players, underpinned by a successful academy, and I'll do everything I can to make sure we're able to help every player fulfil his potential."

Hibs lie eighth in the top flight, having earned just their second league win of the season against St Johnstone last Saturday.

Eddie May and Steven Whittaker took caretaker charge for the victory, but Ross will be in charge for the league visit of Motherwell on 23 November, with John Potter expected to be his assistant.

"It became very clear early on in our discussions with Jack that he would be a great fit for Hibernian," said sporting director Graeme Mathie.

"His ideas for the game and the development of the club tie in with our own.

"We want to give supporters a team that they are proud of, that will entertain them and, ultimately, help bring about the kind of days that live long in the memory."