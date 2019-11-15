Marcello Lippi quits as China manager for second time in 2019

Marcello Lippi led Italy to win the 2006 World Cup

Marcello Lippi has resigned as China manager for the second time this year after a 2-1 defeat by Syria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Dubai.

The Italian, 71, quit in January after a quarter-final exit at the Asian Cup, but was then reappointed in May.

Thursday's defeat left China second in Asia qualifying Group A and five points behind leaders Syria.

"I was well paid and I take the full responsibility," said Lippi, who led Italy as they won the 2006 World Cup.

"I am now announcing my resignation and I will be no longer be the coach of Team China."

Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro took over as China boss after Lippi's January departure, but lasted two games.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) said it had "accepted" Lippi's latest resignation.

"We are really sorry that the unsatisfactory match results disappoint all Chinese fans," said a CFA statement.

"The CFA will reflect seriously to rebuild the team, and try our best in the following World Cup qualifiers."