BT Sport retains exclusive Champions League rights in £1.2bn deal from 2021-24
- From the section European Football
BT Sport has won the exclusive rights to show the Champions League, Europa League and new Europa Conference League in the UK from 2021-24 in a £1.2bn deal.
The broadcaster has held the rights since 2015 after it agreed an £897m deal with Uefa.
It extended them for £1.2bn from 2018-21 and has retained them for the next three-year cycle for the same amount.
The deal also includes highlights and in-match clips on social media.
BT Sport, owned by Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator BT, is a paid subscription service.