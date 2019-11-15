Stuart McCall: Hearts interview former Rangers & Motherwell boss

Stuart McCall's last job in Scotland was with Rangers

Former Motherwell and Rangers manager Stuart McCall is a serious contender to be the new Hearts boss after being interviewed for the vacant position.

McCall, 55, was sacked by English League One side Scunthorpe United in March after less than a season. Before that, the former Scotland international was dismissed after 19 months in the same division with Bradford City.

But despite that, he is one of several candidates to replace Craig Levein, who was sacked in October with Hearts 11th in the Scottish Premiership.

After starting his managerial career with former club Bradford City, McCall guided Motherwell to two second-place finishes and a place in the Champions League qualifiers.

The former Everton, Rangers and Sheffield United midfielder left after four years before a two-month stint in charge of Rangers, during which the Ibrox club lost in the Premiership play-offs to Motherwell.

He also assisted Gordon Strachan with the Scotland national team.

Austin MacPhee has been in interim charge of Hearts, leading the Tynecastle club in a League Cup semi-final defeat and a league victory over St Mirren.

Levein's erstwhile assistant has also been mooted as a contender for the job on a permanent basis.