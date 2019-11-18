Wales U21 v Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 (Tue)

Paul Bodin succeeded Rob Page as Wales Under-21 boss in August

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin wants his side to "put things right" against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Tuesday's Uefa Under-21 Euro 2021 qualifier in Wrexham.

Bodin's side suffered a setback in their campaign when they lost 2-1 away to Moldova in October.

It leaves them bottom of Group 9.

"We need to put that right and put on a better performance against Bosnia," Bodin said.

"The most disappointing was the performance really, we didn't play as well as we can."

Bodin added: "I fully expected us to get a result."

Wales had started the campaign with an impressive 1-0 win over Belgium but were beaten 5-1 at home by Euro 2019 finalists Germany.

"We started the campaign really well with a great positive performance against Belgium. The Germans were a different kettle of fish, they're very strong."

Wales, who are a point behind third placed Bosnia, will be without both Dylan Levitt and Regan Poole as both are in Ryan Giggs' senior squad.

Only the group winners and the best runners-up qualify automatically for the finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

The other eight group runners-up will secure a play-off spot with four further teams qualifying for the finals.