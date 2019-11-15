Euro 2020 qualifiers: Leaving NI before end of campaign 'never an option' - Michael O'Neill

The Northern Ireland squad trained at Windsor Park on Friday afternoon

Michael O'Neill has said he told Stoke City at the outset of their talks that he would not consider leaving Northern Ireland immediately.

The NI boss took over at Stoke last week but will remain in his international role until the end of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

NI are at home to the Netherlands on Saturday before their last Group C game away to Germany on Tuesday.

"Leaving before these two games was not an option," O'Neill explained.

"That would not have been the right thing to do and I was clear with Stoke about that from the start."

While taking the NI side for the Dutch and German games was always O'Neill's intention, he revealed it was the Irish FA that requested he remains in charge for any potential playoff matches in March.

"During the negotiations it then became clear that there was a possibility of me taking the playoff - I think the IFA requested that," the former Shamrock Rovers boss continued.

"The reality of the situation is that I will have five months of club football behind me before I take that game. The playoff will be a quick turnaround - it's a Thursday game which will mean three days of preparation.

"I have proved that I am quite adept at doing that, and it would have been very difficult for a new manager to go straight into a playoff scenario.

"Hopefully if that situation does arrive, and we don't qualify through these next two games, then we will be in a healthy position and ready to give it our best in March to qualify."