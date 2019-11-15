Irish Premiership: Crusaders end winless run with late victory over Carrick

Clarke was a half-time substitute for Crusaders

Injury-time goals from Jordan Owens and Jamie McGonigle gave Crusaders a 3-1 victory over Carrick Rangers and ended their five-game winless league run.

Owens struck in the 93rd minute with a deflected effort before his strike partner hit a sublime chip over keeper Aaron Hogg a minute later.

The in-form hosts produced an energetic display and took an early lead through a fine goal from Guillame Keke.

Crues substitute Ross Clarke levelled with a superb individual effort.

The win takes Stephen Baxter's third-placed side to within two points of Cliftonville in second, while Rangers remain in eighth.

More to follow.