Francis Uzoho: Nigeria keeper says knee operation 'a success'

Nigeria keeper Francis Uzoho played all three games for the Super Eagles at the 2019 World Cup in Russia

Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has undergone successful surgery after sustaining knee ligament damage last month.

Uzoho, 20, suffered the injury after the hour mark during the Super Eagles's 1-1 friendly draw with Brazil in Singapore and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

His Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia confirmed the extent of the injury and that the Nigerian was facing an extended lay-off.

"And it was a success. I'm grateful to every prayer and good wishes said. Even the hidden prayers said on my behalf," Uzoho wrote on social media.

"I'm deeply grateful. Now let the healing begin."

He is expected to be out for at least six months and the injury comes as a setback for Uzoho, who had regained his starting place and had been picked for both of Nigeria's most recent friendly internationals against Ukraine and Brazil.

In search of regular football, Uzoho had returned for a second loan spell in Cyprus by joining Omonia Nicosia in July from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna.

A lack of top-flight football had cost him his place as Nigeria's number one keeper ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and consequently went into the tournament as third choice behind Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Capped 16 times by Nigeria, he played all three matches as the Super Eagles were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage.

He made a solitary appearance at this summer's Nations Cup in the win over Tunisia as the West African nation sealed a third place finish in Egypt.