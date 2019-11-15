Macclesfield Town players refuse to play Mansfield unless they are paid owed wages

Macclesfield Town are 15th in League Two having won five of their 16 league games so far

Macclesfield Town's players have refused to train and say they will not play Saturday's League Two fixture against Mansfield if they are not paid by 18:00 GMT on Friday.

The English Football League charged the club with misconduct on Thursday after they failed to pay players on time.

Although Macclesfield reportedly began paying players and staff this week, BBC Sport understands just three were paid.

Players at the League Two club went on strike last week over unpaid salaries.

The Silkmen went on to field youth and loan players in their 4-0 FA Cup loss to seventh-tier Kingstonian on Sunday after first-team players refused to play.

Meanwhile, Cheshire Police said on Thursday they received a report in relation to a financial matter at the club, however this is separate to the EFL's charge of misconduct.

The EFL had given Macclesfield until 16:00 GMT on Wednesday to provide information after investigating the situation over unpaid wages.

Macclesfield's Leasing.com Trophy tie against Shrewsbury went ahead as planned on Wednesday. Players had been advised not train beforehand because of concerns over health insurance, however the club has since paid the premiums.

Macclesfield have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and, in May, under then-manager Sol Campbell, they considered boycotting the final match of last season for similar reasons.