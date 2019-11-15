Glenn Tamplin: Ex-Billericay owner buys Romford and makes himself manager

Glenn Tamplin helped Billericay go up to National League South and reach the FA Cup first round on two occasions

During almost three years as owner of Billericay Town he signed Paul Konchesky, Jermaine Pennant and Jamie O'Hara, appointed himself manager, left a game early for a business meeting and had his players singing R Kelly's 'The World's Greatest' in the changing room.

Now multi-millionaire Glenn Tamplin is back in non-league football after taking over Romford, having walked away from Billericay in September after social media abuse towards his son.

Since becoming owner on Tuesday he has already made himself manager - after dismissing long-serving boss Paul Martin - and signed 15 players.

But Tamplin says he will be doing things "sensibly and correctly" at Isthmian League North side Romford, not as an "egotistical lunatic".

"The money I wasted on the big names I got in will never happen again," said Tamplin, who invested more than £2m at Billericay.

"I could've got involved at Macclesfield or Welling but I like a challenge - I had to go somewhere with potential, that was lower than where I went before because I need to do it bigger than I've done before.

"I've reached all my goals - when you reach your goals if you get bored it's dangerous, so I need a hobby."

Romford are bottom of the eighth tier with five points from 11 games, but they have planning permission and funding for a new £2.5m stadium.

Tamplin's 15 signings include players on loan from Crawley, Bromley and Dagenham, who will make their debuts against Coggeshall on Saturday - with Tamplin offering free entry and a drink to fans.

"I went and watched Romford lose 5-1 last weekend and I didn't see any heart or desire, there were only maybe two players that looked like they cared," he told BBC Sport.

"Paul's a better manager than me but I've got the connections and the deals were being done as long as I was looking after and managing the players.

"The minute I get to the National League I'll step down [as manager] because then I couldn't do what others do, I know my limits."