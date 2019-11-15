Football gossip: Sane, Sancho, Ceballos, Haaland, Ferguson, Chilwell

Leroy Sane's Manchester City team-mates are increasingly convinced the 23-year-old Germany midfielder will leave the club for Bayern Munich next year. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are weighing up a January move for England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær alerted by the forward's recent troubles at Borussia Dortmund. (Guardian)

Arsenal's Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, will refuse a return to Real Madrid while Zinedine Zidane is manager. (Sun via AS)

Manchester United are ready to bring forward a formal approach for Red Bull Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland, 19, after seeing the Norway striker's value rocket during the first half of the season. (ESPN)

Red Bull Salzburg will place a 100m euros (£85.6m) price tag on Leeds-born Haaland, son of former Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge. (AS)

Manchester United are open to loaning Haaland back to Red Bull Salzburg providing they can get a deal done for the striker in January. (Mirror)

West Brom fear they may have to sell full-back Nathan Ferguson in January to avoid losing him for minimal compensation when his contract expires next summer. The 19-year-old has been linked with Tottenham and Crystal Palace. (Mail)

Manchester City are interested in striking a deal for Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 22, after growing frustrated with France international Benjamin Mendy, 25. (90min)

Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Napoli's 25-year-oldright-back Elseid Hysaj, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Goal via Radio Punto Nuovo)

Juventus are planning on giving a new contract to Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 29, the former Arsenal player. (Calciomercato)

Leicester's Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 31, and Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu, 23, are among a number of centre-back options being considered by Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Inter Milan are tracking Sporting Kansas City's American midfielder Gianluca Busio, 17, the club's director of scouting in Europe has revealed. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Tottenham's France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 32, has revealed he could return to action as early as January as he continues his recovery from a dislocated elbow. (Sun)

Tottenham have opened contract talks with Republic of Ireland forward Troy Parrott, who only signed a deal on his 17th birthday in February. (Football Insider)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has ended speculation he could return to Old Trafford as director of football by signing a new deal with Ajax.(Mirror)

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, will hold showdown talks with Juventus after reacting angrily to being substituted last weekend. (Mirror via Gazzetta dello Sport)