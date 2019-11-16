Neil Harris: Ex-Millwall boss appointed new Cardiff City manager

Ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris has pitted his wits against Neil Warnock but now replaces him at Cardiff

Neil Harris has been appointed as the new manager of Cardiff City.

The ex-Millwall boss, 42, has signed until the summer of 2022 and replaces Neil Warnock, 70, after he parted company with the club last week.

Harris will be joined by his former Millwall assistant David Livermore, while coaches James Rowberry and Andy Dibble will remain at the club.

However, first-team coach Ronnie Jepson and Warnock's assistant manager Kevin Blackwell will leave.

Rowberry will take over as first-team coach at the Championship side, while Dibble continues as goalkeeping coach.

Harris' first game in charge will be the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, 23 November and he will make his home debut three days later when the Bluebirds host Stoke City.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: "I am pleased to appoint Neil as first-team manager of the club.

"I have full confidence in Neil due to his principles on and off the pitch and enthusiasm to succeed. I am glad to offer him this opportunity and look forward to seeing what he is capable of achieving with Cardiff City."

Former striker Harris, who made a full recovery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer aged 23 in 2001, scored 138 goals over two spells with Millwall as a player.

He took over as caretaker manager at The Den in March 2015 following their relegation to League One and guided the Lions to promotion back to the second tier in 2017, after reaching the League One play-off final for a second consecutive season.

Under his stewardship the London club reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice, in 2017 and 2019.

Harris, who briefly played on loan for Cardiff in December 2004, stepped down as boss at The Den in October 2019 after a seven-match winless streak left Millwall five points above the relegation zone.

Cardiff are 14th in the Championship, eight points above the relegation places but seven points shy of the play-offs.