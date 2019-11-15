European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Armenia0Greece1

Armenia v Greece

Line-ups

Armenia

  • 16Hayrapetyan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 2Calisir
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 8BarseghyanBooked at 39mins
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 18VardanyanSubstituted forSarkisovat 59'minutes
  • 20Karapetian

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 3Danielyan
  • 6Manucharyan
  • 7Avetisyan
  • 9Babayan
  • 11Sarkisov
  • 12Kasparov
  • 14Hovhannisyan
  • 17Yedigaryan
  • 22Harutyunyan
  • 23Simonyan

Greece

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 2Bakakis
  • 17Hatzidiakos
  • 3StafylidisBooked at 41mins
  • 22GiannoulisBooked at 21mins
  • 21Kourbelis
  • 15Galanopoulos
  • 18Limnios
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 20MantalosBooked at 45mins
  • 16Pavlidis

Substitutes

  • 4Lampropoulos
  • 5Siovas
  • 6Bouchalakis
  • 7Tsimikas
  • 8Mavrias
  • 9Koulouris
  • 10Fetfatzidis
  • 11Donis
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 13Barkas
  • 19Masouras
  • 23Vasiliadis
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece).

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Armenia. Tigran Barseghyan tries a through ball, but Artur Sarkisov is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandre Karapetian with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Artur Sarkisov replaces Erik Vardanyan.

Attempt blocked. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitris Limnios.

Attempt missed. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis with a cross.

Attempt missed. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis.

Attempt saved. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Attempt blocked. Petros Mantalos (Greece) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.

Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas.

Second Half

Second Half begins Armenia 0, Greece 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Armenia 0, Greece 1.

Booking

Petros Mantalos (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Greece. Dimitris Limnios tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Taron Voskanyan.

Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).

Attempt missed. Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.

Booking

Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).

Erik Vardanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Aleksandre Karapetian.

Attempt blocked. Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Petros Mantalos.

Booking

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).

Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (Greece).

Aram Hayrapetyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Hayk Ishkhanyan.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 0, Greece 1. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis.

Attempt blocked. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitrios Kourbelis.

Foul by Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece).

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Petros Mantalos (Greece) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733164212
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321125711
4Georgia7223710-38
5Gibraltar6006219-170

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201951420
2Sweden8431189915
3Romania8422178914
4Norway93511510514
5Faroe Islands9108425-213
6Malta8107218-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231515011
6Latvia8008227-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002532224
2Finland9603138518
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze83141714310
6Liechtenstein9027226-242
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories