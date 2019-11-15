Foul by Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece).
Armenia v Greece
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Armenia
- 16Hayrapetyan
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 4Voskanyan
- 2Calisir
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 8BarseghyanBooked at 39mins
- 5Grigoryan
- 21Hovsepyan
- 18VardanyanSubstituted forSarkisovat 59'minutes
- 20Karapetian
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 3Danielyan
- 6Manucharyan
- 7Avetisyan
- 9Babayan
- 11Sarkisov
- 12Kasparov
- 14Hovhannisyan
- 17Yedigaryan
- 22Harutyunyan
- 23Simonyan
Greece
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Bakakis
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 3StafylidisBooked at 41mins
- 22GiannoulisBooked at 21mins
- 21Kourbelis
- 15Galanopoulos
- 18Limnios
- 14Bakasetas
- 20MantalosBooked at 45mins
- 16Pavlidis
Substitutes
- 4Lampropoulos
- 5Siovas
- 6Bouchalakis
- 7Tsimikas
- 8Mavrias
- 9Koulouris
- 10Fetfatzidis
- 11Donis
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Barkas
- 19Masouras
- 23Vasiliadis
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Armenia. Tigran Barseghyan tries a through ball, but Artur Sarkisov is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandre Karapetian with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Artur Sarkisov replaces Erik Vardanyan.
Attempt blocked. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitris Limnios.
Attempt missed. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis with a cross.
Attempt missed. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis.
Attempt saved. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Attempt blocked. Petros Mantalos (Greece) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.
Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas.
Second Half
Second Half begins Armenia 0, Greece 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Armenia 0, Greece 1.
Booking
Petros Mantalos (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).
Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Greece. Dimitris Limnios tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Taron Voskanyan.
Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).
Attempt missed. Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.
Booking
Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).
Erik Vardanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Aleksandre Karapetian.
Attempt blocked. Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Petros Mantalos.
Booking
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).
Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (Greece).
Aram Hayrapetyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Hayk Ishkhanyan.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 0, Greece 1. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis.
Attempt blocked. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitrios Kourbelis.
Foul by Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece).
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Petros Mantalos (Greece) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.
Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).