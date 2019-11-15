European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Finland1Liechtenstein0

Finland v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Finland

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 22Raitala
  • 4Toivio
  • 2Arajuuri
  • 16Pirinen
  • 8Lod
  • 14Sparv
  • 6Kamara
  • 13Soiri
  • 10Pukki
  • 7Tuominen

Substitutes

  • 3O'Shaughnessy
  • 5Väisänen
  • 9Jensen
  • 11Schüller
  • 12Joronen
  • 15Väisänen
  • 17Skrabb
  • 18Lam
  • 19Kauko
  • 20Karjalainen
  • 21Taylor
  • 23Jaakkola

Liechtenstein

  • 1Büchel
  • 2Brändle
  • 6Malin
  • 22Rechsteiner
  • 3Goppel
  • 13Büchel
  • 14Meier
  • 18Hasler
  • 23Polverino
  • 11Salanovic
  • 9Frick

Substitutes

  • 4Wolfinger
  • 7Kardesoglu
  • 8Sele
  • 12Ospelt
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 17Gubser
  • 19Ospelt
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Lo Russo
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home14
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pyry Soiri with a cross.

Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tim Sparv.

Attempt blocked. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

Hand ball by Robin Lod (Finland).

Jasse Tuominen (Finland) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Dennis Salanovic.

Second Half

Second Half begins Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).

Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).

Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Martin Rechsteiner.

Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tim Sparv.

Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jukka Raitala.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Andreas Malin.

Attempt blocked. Jukka Raitala (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.

Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tim Sparv.

Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Brändle.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Jukka Raitala.

Attempt missed. Joona Toivio (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paulus Arajuuri.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).

Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Livio Meier (Liechtenstein).

Goal!

Goal! Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).

Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Tim Sparv (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Glen Kamara (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

Attempt missed. Tim Sparv (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

Offside, Finland. Robin Lod tries a through ball, but Jasse Tuominen is caught offside.

Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733164212
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321125711
4Georgia7223710-38
5Gibraltar6006219-170

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201951420
2Sweden8431189915
3Romania8422178914
4Norway93511510514
5Faroe Islands9108425-213
6Malta8107218-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231515011
6Latvia8008227-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002532224
2Finland9603138518
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze83141714310
6Liechtenstein9027226-242
