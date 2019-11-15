Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Finland v Liechtenstein
Line-ups
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 22Raitala
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 16Pirinen
- 8Lod
- 14Sparv
- 6Kamara
- 13Soiri
- 10Pukki
- 7Tuominen
Substitutes
- 3O'Shaughnessy
- 5Väisänen
- 9Jensen
- 11Schüller
- 12Joronen
- 15Väisänen
- 17Skrabb
- 18Lam
- 19Kauko
- 20Karjalainen
- 21Taylor
- 23Jaakkola
Liechtenstein
- 1Büchel
- 2Brändle
- 6Malin
- 22Rechsteiner
- 3Goppel
- 13Büchel
- 14Meier
- 18Hasler
- 23Polverino
- 11Salanovic
- 9Frick
Substitutes
- 4Wolfinger
- 7Kardesoglu
- 8Sele
- 12Ospelt
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 17Gubser
- 19Ospelt
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pyry Soiri with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tim Sparv.
Attempt blocked. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Hand ball by Robin Lod (Finland).
Jasse Tuominen (Finland) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Dennis Salanovic.
Second Half
Second Half begins Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).
Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).
Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Martin Rechsteiner.
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tim Sparv.
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jukka Raitala.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Andreas Malin.
Attempt blocked. Jukka Raitala (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tim Sparv.
Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Brändle.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Jukka Raitala.
Attempt missed. Joona Toivio (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paulus Arajuuri.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).
Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Livio Meier (Liechtenstein).
Goal!
Goal! Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).
Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tim Sparv (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Glen Kamara (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Attempt missed. Tim Sparv (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Offside, Finland. Robin Lod tries a through ball, but Jasse Tuominen is caught offside.
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.