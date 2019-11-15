Substitution, Norway. Mats Møller Dæhli replaces Markus Henriksen.
Norway v Faroe Islands
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 4Reginiussen
- 3Ajer
- 2Aleesami
- 8Fossum
- 15Berge
- 19HenriksenSubstituted forMøller Dæhliat 71'minutes
- 18Selnaes
- 9Sørloth
- 7King
Substitutes
- 5Hovland
- 6Rosted
- 10Elyounoussi
- 12Nyland
- 13Ulvestad
- 16Svensson
- 17Meling
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Thorsby
- 22Grytebust
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 5Faero
- 4Gregersen
- 6Vatnsdal
- 9Ròlantsson
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 13BaldvinssonBooked at 42mins
- 19Jonsson
- 10Vatnhamar
- 14Edmundsson
- 20Bjartalid
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 3Davidsen
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 11Olsen
- 12Gestsson
- 15Eriksen
- 16Danielsen
- 17Frederiksberg
- 18Johannesen
- 23Joensen
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Norway 4, Faroe Islands 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ole Selnaes.
Attempt saved. Gilli Ròlantsson (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid.
Goal!
Goal! Norway 3, Faroe Islands 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iver Fossum with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Odmar Faero.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Solvi Vatnhamar.
Tore Reginiussen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Attempt missed. Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ole Selnaes following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ari Mohr Jonsson.
Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Joshua King.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Norway).
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iver Fossum.
Second Half
Second Half begins Norway 2, Faroe Islands 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Norway 2, Faroe Islands 0.
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua King with a cross.
Foul by Joshua King (Norway).
Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Heini Vatnsdal.
Booking
Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).
Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).
Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).
Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Iver Fossum (Norway) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ole Selnaes with a cross.
Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ari Mohr Jonsson.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Rógvi Baldvinsson.