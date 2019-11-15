European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Spain19:45Malta
Venue: Ramón de Carranza, Spain

Spain v Malta

Line-ups

Spain

  • 23López
  • 22Navas
  • 3Albiol
  • 15Ramos
  • 14Bernat
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Cazorla
  • 19Moreno
  • 7Morata
  • 11Sarabia

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Carvajal
  • 4Martínez
  • 5Busquets
  • 6Torres
  • 8Saúl
  • 9Alcácer
  • 12Olmo
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 17Ruiz
  • 18Gayá
  • 21Oyarzabal

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 15Corbalan
  • 2Caruana
  • 5Agius
  • 22Muscat
  • 20Pisani
  • 14Paiber
  • 13Vella
  • 11Muscat
  • 7Mbong
  • 10Nwoko

Substitutes

  • 4Micallef
  • 6Grech
  • 8Fenech
  • 9Mifsud
  • 12Al-Tumi
  • 16Haber
  • 17Effiong
  • 18Muscat
  • 19Zerafa
  • 21Gambin
  • 23Caruana
Referee:
Viktor Kassai

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733164212
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321125711
4Georgia7223710-38
5Gibraltar6006219-170

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201951420
2Sweden8431189915
3Romania8422178914
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta8107218-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231515011
6Latvia8008227-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002532224
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze83141714310
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories