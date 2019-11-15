Euro 2020: Northern Ireland and Republic both guaranteed play-off spots

Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland played out a 0-0 friendly draw in Dublin last year

Northern Ireland will go into their Euro 2020 qualifier with the Netherlands on Saturday with a spot in the play-offs already guaranteed

Sweden's win over Romania means NI will have a second chance at reaching the finals should they fail to qualify automatically from Group C.

Michael O'Neill's side face the Netherlands and Germany in their two remaining qualifiers.

Republic of Ireland are also guaranteed a place in March's play-offs.

However, they can qualify automatically if they beat Denmark on Monday and Switzerland beat Gibraltar.