Swansea City v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea manager Steve Cooper could have Sam Sturridge back after the forward returned to training this week following a knee problem.
Erwin Mulder is building match fitness, but Joe Rodon and Jordan Garrick remain on the long-term injured list.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett remains without keeper Frank Fielding (thigh), defender Jason McCarthy (toe) and striker Tom Elliott (hamstring).
Midfielder Ryan Leonard (knee) could return to training in two weeks.
Match facts
- Swansea City have won their past three league matches against Millwall, including both games in the Championship last season under Graham Potter.
- Millwall have won just once in their past five league trips to Swansea, a 2-1 League One win in March 2008.
- Swansea have won 29 points from their opening 16 league matches for the first time since 2010-11, when they went on to win promotion from the Championship.
- Millwall have failed to score on their past five league visits to Wales (four games against Cardiff City, one against Swansea).
- Andre Ayew has been involved in five goals in his past eight league appearances (4 goals, 1 assist) for Swansea.
- Millwall boss Gary Rowett has won just two of his past 20 away matches in all competitions).