Derby County v Preston North End

Tom Lawrence has made 14 appearances for Derby County so far this season

Tom Lawrence could return for Derby County when they host Championship form side Preston North End at Pride Park.

The Wales international missed their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary through illness but is poised for a recall to the Rams side.

Preston will have Ben Pearson back for the trip to the East Midlands after serving a one-game suspension.

The midfielder missed their win against Huddersfield after picking up five yellow cards so far this season.

Match facts