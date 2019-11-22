Championship
Derby15:00Preston
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Preston North End

Tom Lawrence has made 14 appearances for Derby County so far this season
Tom Lawrence has made 14 appearances for Derby County so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Tom Lawrence could return for Derby County when they host Championship form side Preston North End at Pride Park.

The Wales international missed their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary through illness but is poised for a recall to the Rams side.

Preston will have Ben Pearson back for the trip to the East Midlands after serving a one-game suspension.

The midfielder missed their win against Huddersfield after picking up five yellow cards so far this season.

Match facts

  • Derby County are unbeaten in 12 league meetings with Preston North End since a 2-0 Boxing Day defeat in 2008.
  • Preston are winless in 11 away league visits to Derby since a 2-0 victory on their first visit to Pride Park in September 2002.
  • Derby are looking to win five consecutive home league games for the first time since December 2016.
  • Preston have scored 14 goals via set-pieces in the Championship this season - three more than any other side.
  • Derby have not lost consecutive league matches since March, when they lost three in a row.
  • Preston have not won four consecutive league games since February 2016 when they were managed by Simon Grayson.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
View full Championship table

Top Stories