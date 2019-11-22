Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
New Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill takes charge of his first home game at the Bet 365 Stadium against fellow Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic.
He has doubts over Sam Clucas, a two-goal hero in O'Neill's first game at Barnsley, and fellow midfielder Peter Etebo, who has missed three matches.
Wigan defender Cedric Kipre serves a one-match ban following his red card for two bookings against Brentford.
Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) is fit and likely to return after three games out.
Stoke's 4-2 victory at Barnsley was their biggest in the league since winning 6-1 at home to Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool on the final day of the 2014-15 season.
It was also the first time they had hit four goals in a league game since the 4-3 win over Everton at Goodison in December 2015 - and the first time they had scored more than two in a game since the 3-1 home win against Alan Pardew's West Brom in December 2017.
The Potters are 23rd in the Championship, four points behind 20th-placed Wigan.
Match facts
- Stoke City have not won in 10 league meetings with Wigan Athletic since a 2-0 Premier League victory in May 2009.
- Wigan have already lost once against Stoke this season - 1-0 at the DW Stadium in the League Cup first round in August.
- The Potters have not hit four goals in back-to-back league games since November 1995.
- Only their opponents Wigan (5) have scored fewer goals in open play in the Championship this season than Stoke (8 - two of which came in the win at Barnsley).
- Wigan have won one of their last 29 away league matches, a 2-1 win at Leeds in April.