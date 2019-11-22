Championship
Brentford15:00Reading
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Reading

Ollie Watkins in action for Brentford
Ollie Watkins is the second-highest goalscorer in the Championship this season, with 10 goals
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Brentford are set to welcome back winger Said Benrahma from injury, but defender Julian Jeanvier and midfielder Christian Norgaard are suspended.

Joel Valencia (shoulder) has joined fellow winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis, who both have long-term knee injuries, on the sidelines.

Reading could have loanee Lucas Boye back for their trip to Brentford, after the winger has returned to fitness.

Lucas Joao and Jordan Obita are still recovering from injuries.

Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"You take a sense of pride in what we've done to begin with, but I've been in the game long enough to know if you rest on that you can fall flat on your face.

"If we don't continue to pick up points in the next three to four games, we're back to square one.

"We've got to make sure our mentality's right, myself included, to make sure you don't get too far ahead of yourself and give yourself every chance.

"We're a team with a lot of talent to win a game against a side like Brentford, but we have to make sure we make life uncomfortable for teams to play against us as well."

Match facts

  • Brentford are unbeaten in three home league matches against Reading since a 3-1 defeat in August 2015 under Marinus Dijkhuizen.
  • Reading midfielder John Swift has created 50 chances in the Championship this season - 13 more than any other player. He has also registered six assists, the same as Niclas Eliasson and Matheus Pereira.
  • Brentford have won more Championship points in their past five games (12) than any other side in the division.
  • Reading manager Mark Bowen has won 10 points in his four league games in charge - two more than they won in their first 11 matches of the season (8).
  • Brentford have given the fewest minutes to English players in the Championship this season (3,952).

Saturday 23rd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
View full Championship table

