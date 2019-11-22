Brentford v Reading

Ollie Watkins is the second-highest goalscorer in the Championship this season, with 10 goals

Brentford are set to welcome back winger Said Benrahma from injury, but defender Julian Jeanvier and midfielder Christian Norgaard are suspended.

Joel Valencia (shoulder) has joined fellow winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis, who both have long-term knee injuries, on the sidelines.

Reading could have loanee Lucas Boye back for their trip to Brentford, after the winger has returned to fitness.

Lucas Joao and Jordan Obita are still recovering from injuries.

Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"You take a sense of pride in what we've done to begin with, but I've been in the game long enough to know if you rest on that you can fall flat on your face.

"If we don't continue to pick up points in the next three to four games, we're back to square one.

"We've got to make sure our mentality's right, myself included, to make sure you don't get too far ahead of yourself and give yourself every chance.

"We're a team with a lot of talent to win a game against a side like Brentford, but we have to make sure we make life uncomfortable for teams to play against us as well."

Match facts