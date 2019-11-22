Championship
Bristol City15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

Nathan Baker
Nathan Baker will make his 100th Bristol City appearance if he features against Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Bristol City have striker Famara Diedhiou available to face Nottingham Forest after serving a three-game ban.

Korey Smith is closing in on a return after seven months out with a foot injury, while Jack Hunt is fit after a hamstring problem, but Jay DaSilva and Benik Afobe remain long-term absentees.

Forest may have experienced defender Michael Dawson back after missing almost two months with a calf injury.

Carl Jenkinson could feature but Yohan Benalouane and Alfa Semedo are doubts.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won six of their last nine league games against Nottingham Forest.
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in six league visits to Bristol City, since a 3-2 win in April 2011.
  • City have only lost one of their last 16 matches in all competitions.
  • Forest have won five of their last nine away league games, as many as in their previous 38 away matches.
  • Five of City's last seven home Championship goals have been headers, from four different players (Kasey Palmer, Tommy Rowe, Famara Diedhiou and Pedro Pereira).
  • Forest's Lewis Grabban is looking to score in three consecutive Championship appearances for the first time since December 2018.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
