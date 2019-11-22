Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Nathan Baker will make his 100th Bristol City appearance if he features against Nottingham Forest

Bristol City have striker Famara Diedhiou available to face Nottingham Forest after serving a three-game ban.

Korey Smith is closing in on a return after seven months out with a foot injury, while Jack Hunt is fit after a hamstring problem, but Jay DaSilva and Benik Afobe remain long-term absentees.

Forest may have experienced defender Michael Dawson back after missing almost two months with a calf injury.

Carl Jenkinson could feature but Yohan Benalouane and Alfa Semedo are doubts.

Match facts